Trials scheduled for mom, uncle of chained Iowa teen
An eastern Iowa woman and her brother, who are accused of padlocking a weighted chain around her 14-year-old son's waist, are facing trials next month. Court records say Jeffrey Merfeld is set for trial beginning July 18 and that a July 25 trial start is set for his sister, Cynthia Kobusch.
