This Woman's Story Provides One Really Good Reason To Consider Using A Kick Counter App
When Emily Eekhoff of Des Moines, Iowa entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, she began using the Count the Kicks app . The app, which is a non-profit based in Des Moines, encourages expecting mothers to track their baby's movement patterns and get in touch with their medical providers if they notice a significant change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC