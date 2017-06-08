Rick Tollakson recognized nationally ...

Rick Tollakson recognized nationally for regional leadership on water trails

Hubbell Realty President and CEO Rick Tollakson has received a national award for his leadership to establish water trails on 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Greater Des Moines. The National Association of Regional Councils named Tollakson as this year's recipient of the national John Bosley Leadership Award, recognizing his role as Chair of the Greater Des Moines Water Trials and Greenways Master Plan, which was developed by the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization .

