Project underway to encourage more street life downtown
City developers are hoping to make streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians with the ultimate goal of increasing street life in downtown Des Moines through a preliminary project called Connect Downtown. Some of the recommended changes include converting one-way streets into two-way traffic, narrowing travel lanes, shortening pedestrian crossings and protecting bike lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC