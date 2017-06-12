Pride festivities marked by resilienc...

Pride festivities marked by resilience, resistance to Trump

The anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando -- the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history in which 49 people were killed -- loomed reverently in the minds of LGBTQ activists who marched in this weekend's Capital City Pridefest parade. But their spirits weren't dampened as supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies in Des Moines, the nation's capital and dozens of other cities across the country.

