Police make arrest in McDonald's assault caught on video
Des Moines police have made an assault arrest Tuesday after a shocking video of what happened at a McDonald's was shared with KCCI. Des Moines police have made an assault arrest Tuesday after a shocking video of what happened at a McDonald's was shared with KCCI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Mon
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC