Police Investigating Homicides and Business Where They Occurred
Early Saturday morning Darnell Lee and Jason Smith were shot and killed outside of G&M Foods, an after hours bar in the 1800 block of Easton Boulevard. Des Moines Sergeant Paul Parizek says, "it's my understanding, this was the first night the business was in business.
