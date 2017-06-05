Police: Body found days after river search

Des Moines police have identified the body of a man who went missing in the Des Moines River last Monday. On May 29, Des Moines Fire Department spokesman Brian O'Keefe told KCCI that a man living in a homeless camp under Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway cleared out a nearby boat that was filled with debris, jumped into the boat and floated down toward the Scott Street Dam.

