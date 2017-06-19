Playground locked up in chains, arduo...

Playground locked up in chains, arduous legal entanglement

A playground near an elementary school in Zearing is locked in chains as well as a legal battle between the school district and the owner of the property, who is asking $50,000 to make the equipment available for children and residents of the small town of about 550 people. The Colo-NESCO school district purchased the land in June 2013 for approximately $12,000, said Superintendent Steve Gray in an email to KCCI, but an unresolved tax payment of $248 at the time put the land on a tax sale.

