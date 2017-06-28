Photos: Prairieburg, Iowa hit by tornado as damaging storms sweep through central US
Severe thunderstorms broke out across the central United States on Wednesday afternoon and evening with many of the storms focusing on Iowa. A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Prairieburg around 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service .
