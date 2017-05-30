Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump

By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press DES MOINES, Iowa - Vice President Mike Pence is trying to solidify the Republican base in Iowa, where some conservatives complain President Donald Trump has much to prove and party leaders say he's being undermined from within. Headlining Sen. Joni Ernst's annual summer fundraiser, Pence will promote steady job numbers under Trump, who campaigned last year on promises of economic growth.

