Pence rallying GOP base in Iowa, where some cool to Trump
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press DES MOINES, Iowa - Vice President Mike Pence is trying to solidify the Republican base in Iowa, where some conservatives complain President Donald Trump has much to prove and party leaders say he's being undermined from within. Headlining Sen. Joni Ernst's annual summer fundraiser, Pence will promote steady job numbers under Trump, who campaigned last year on promises of economic growth.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Fri
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
