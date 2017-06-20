Park security guards fire multiple sh...

Park security guards fire multiple shots into SUV driving past curfew in Des Moines

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: USA Today

Armed security guards at Des Moines Water Works Park last month left an Iowa man with three bullet holes in the radiator of his SUV . Park security guards fire multiple shots into SUV driving past curfew in Des Moines Armed security guards at Des Moines Water Works Park last month left an Iowa man with three bullet holes in the radiator of his SUV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC