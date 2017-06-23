One painting tells two stories
The painting Two Interesting Stories by American artist Clint Hansen has brought unexpected delight to many Chinese visitors to the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa. The revisit to Iowa in 2012 by Xi Jinping, then vice-president of China, and this year's appointment of former Iowa governor Terry Brandstad as US ambassador to China are the major contributing factors to more Chinese people seeking investment in this Midwestern state.
