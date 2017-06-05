Mother says long wait time at VA hosp...

Mother says long wait time at VA hospital led to son's death

An Ankeny family that lost its son, military veteran Curtis Gearhart, is speaking out after Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley accused the Department of Veterans Affairs of lying about the length of time veterans wait for medical appointments at Iowa's VA hospital. Gearhart's mother, Joni Frette, said her son was the highlight of her life, but after he served two tours in Iraq with the Army as a combat engineer, she noticed he was "mentally disturbed."

