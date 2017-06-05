More
Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a protest on a city street and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear. DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Supreme Court says immigrants living in Iowa without legal permission and who use a stolen identity to get a job cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft or forgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC