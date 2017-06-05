Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a protest on a city street and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear. DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Supreme Court says immigrants living in Iowa without legal permission and who use a stolen identity to get a job cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft or forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.