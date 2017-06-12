Mom pleads guilty in changing table death
A Des Moines mother charged months after her child died when she suffocated on a changing table pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. The incident happened in September of 2016 in the 800 block of East Lacona Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|18 hr
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC