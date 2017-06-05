Metro schools fight food insecurity with summer meal programs
School officials told KCCI that food insecurity is a growing problem in Iowa and without summer meals programs, hundreds of children would go hungry. Pioneer Columbus Community Center is one of more than 30 locations in Des Moines at which Des Moines Public Schools provides free summer breakfasts and lunches to children ages 18 and younger, no questions asked.
