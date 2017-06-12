Mastermind of lottery fraud will tell how he rigged jackpots

This April 6, 2016, file photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Tommy Tipton. A lottery computer programmer will tell investigators how he was able to use his position to rig state jackpots for years and he and his brother will repay $3 million in prizes they improperly claimed, under a plea agreement released Monday, June 12, 2017.

