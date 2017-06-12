Mastermind of lottery fraud will tell...

Mastermind of lottery fraud will tell how he rigged jackpots

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

This April 6, 2016, file photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Tommy Tipton. A lottery computer programmer will tell investigators how he was able to use his position to rig state jackpots for years and he and his brother will repay $3 million in prizes they improperly claimed, under a plea agreement released Monday, June 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... 13 hr guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC