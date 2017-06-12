Man sentenced in crash that killed 12...

Man sentenced in crash that killed 12-year-old Des Moines girl

13 hrs ago

Fernando Lopez Aguilar was arrested and charged with serious injury by reckless driving, operating without a driver's license, endangerment and no insurance On September 8, 2016. Lopez-Aguilar caused a three-car crash at SE 6th and Bell Avenue which killed twelve-year-old Lea Phann.

