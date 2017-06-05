Latest Homicide Sheds Light on Growing Number of Domestic-Related Murders
A Des Moines man remains in the Polk County Jail after being accused of shooting his wife to death over the weekend. On Saturday, police found Mary Dudley dead inside her home at the Southbrook Apartment complex on the city's south side.
