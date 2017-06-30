Judge Denies Injunction on Des Moines' Restrictions for Sale of Fireworks
State law requires Iowa cities to allow the sale of fireworks but in Des Moines they're only allowed in certain areas. The Des Moines City Council passed a measure to restrict the sale of fireworks to areas zoned for industrial purposes.
