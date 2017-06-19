John Norris to kick off Iowa gubernatorial ...
John Norris is hosting a "barn-raising" July 9 to kick off his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor. The kickoff potluck takes place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Picnic Shelter at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Rd., Urbandale.
Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
