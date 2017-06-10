Iowans Embrace Diversity at World Refugee Day Celebration
"They're just like us, just speak a different language, different religion, they come from different regions, but they're just like us." Des Moines' fourth annual World Refugee Day brought Iowans together to learn about different cultures through food, dance, and music.
