Iowa Woman Says Counting App Saved Her Baby's Life
DES MOINES, Iowa-Most people use apps to play games on their smart phones, waste time or check the latest sports scores. Emily Eekhoff, of Des Moines, believes her app saved her baby girl's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC