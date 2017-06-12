Iowa officials looking for escaped wo...

Iowa officials looking for escaped work release inmate

KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines Register reports that 34-year-old Joseph Patrick Polson was reported missing Monday from the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility. Officials say Polson was admitted to the facility on March 24. He was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Polk County.

