Iowa man to pay almost $900,000 after giving false documents to U.S. Attorney's Office
A West Des Moines man convicted of giving false documents will have to pay nearly $900,000 to resolve a civil investigation. James O'Connor, who operated O'Connor Medical Supply, Inc. in Clive, admitted to giving false documents tied to medical equipment that were then provided through the company.
