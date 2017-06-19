Iowa man to pay almost $900,000 after...

Iowa man to pay almost $900,000 after giving false documents to U.S. Attorney's Office

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A West Des Moines man convicted of giving false documents will have to pay nearly $900,000 to resolve a civil investigation. James O'Connor, who operated O'Connor Medical Supply, Inc. in Clive, admitted to giving false documents tied to medical equipment that were then provided through the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC