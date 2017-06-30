Investigation into Meth Distribution Network Began at Polk County Jail
Folks in the 600 block of 22nd Street in West Des Moines were not happy to see us or willing to talk with us about what happened on Wednesday Morning. It was the same story over on the 4300 block of Parkridge Avenue in Pleasant Hill, at the Pleasant Valley Mobile Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10)
|Jun 25
|Anonymous
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC