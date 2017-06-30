Hy-Vee Planning to Construct Metro Health Market

After adding a grocery store-restaurant hybrid to downtown earlier this year, Hy-Vee's next big idea for the metro is a health market. According to the Des Moines Register, Hy-Vee has filed plans with the City of Urbandale to construct a 17,000 square foot building on the corner of 156th Street and Meredith Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.