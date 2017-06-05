'He's got to step up to the plate': S...

'He's got to step up to the plate': Schumer challenges Trump to ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA According to a press release from the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer , the the Democratic Party leader has invited President Donald Trump to testify before the Senate under oath about his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey. "I would like to invite the President to testify before the Senate," Schumer said on Face the Nation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC