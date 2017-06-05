'He's got to step up to the plate': Schumer challenges Trump to ...

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA According to a press release from the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer , the the Democratic Party leader has invited President Donald Trump to testify before the Senate under oath about his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey. "I would like to invite the President to testify before the Senate," Schumer said on Face the Nation .

