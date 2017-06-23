Harkin Steak Fry is making a comeback

Harkin Steak Fry is making a comeback

The last time they held it was in 2014, back when Tom Harkin represented Iowa as a U.S. Senator. Confirmed speakers at the Steak Fry include: Former Senator Tom Harkin State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell Davenport Alderman and gubernatorial candidate Mike Matson Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Andy McGuire Gubernatorial candidate Jon Neiderbach State Representative and gubernatorial candidate Todd Prichard Congressional candidate Cindy Axne Congressional candidate Anna Ryon The event is set for September 30th at the Des Moines Water Works Park from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Admission will include a steak and sides.

