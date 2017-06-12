GOP, Dem governors call for changes i...

GOP, Dem governors call for changes in House health bill

Des Moines, Iowa a A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill, saying it threatens coverage for the most vulnerable. Instead, they're asking Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law.

