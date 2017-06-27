Fireworks vendor offers home delivery amid Independence Day rush
Firework stands are shooting up across the state, but one entrepreneur in the Des Moines metro plans to shake up sales by bringing the boom to your doorstep. With Iowa's new and more relaxed firework regulations, 22-year-old Grand Wierson decided to start his own business and open a fireworks delivery service.
Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
