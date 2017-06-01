Fireworks Now Legal But Still Hard to Find in Iowa
Purchasing fireworks is now legal in the state of Iowa but finding a place that sells them is another issue. The reason for the lack of sellers is that the Fire Marshal's Office just released the applications for sale licences on Thursday.
