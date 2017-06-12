Fireworks company fighting Des Moines...

Fireworks company fighting Des Moines over sales restrictions

An Alabama-based company is seeking to block Des Moines from enforcing strict rules limiting the sale of fireworks to industrial zones in the city. American Promotional Events, which bills itself as the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks, filed the petition Monday in Polk County District Court.

