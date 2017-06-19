Evidence of mosquitoes carrying Zika virus found in Iowa
Evidence of mosquitoes capable of carrying the Zika virus has been found in Iowa. New research from the state health department suggests the species has been reported in the state at least once in the last 10 years, but there is no need for panic -- those mosquitoes are not fit for surviving the climate in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC