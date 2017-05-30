Down Syndrome model blasts lack of di...

Down Syndrome model blasts lack of diversity in fashion

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Model with Down Syndrome who became the first to front a beauty campaign blasts the lack of diversity in the fashion industry and says 'it's time to see more people with disabilities' A pioneering model with Down Syndrome has issued a rallying cry to the fashion industry to feature more people with disabilities in their campaigns. Katie Mead, from Des Moines, Iowa, last year became the first model with Down Syndrome to front a beauty brand and has seen her career go from strength to strength ever since.

