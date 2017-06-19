Des Moines woman sentenced to prison for Nigerian scam role
A 67-year-old Des Moines woman has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for her role in a Nigerian email scam. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Victoria Lovan was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of wire fraud, to which she had pleaded guilty.
