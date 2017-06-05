Des Moines woman says she's saved more than 400 abused dogs

A Des Moines woman who runs Jett and Monkey's Dog Shoppe in the East Village describes herself as "dog crazy" and said she started devoting her life to saving abused dogs four years ago. Advocates for animal rights say Iowa is notorious for being a "safe haven" for offending dog breeders due to a lag in animal cruelty laws, but Jennifer Kleusner has made it her mission to save hundreds of abused dogs across the Midwest.

