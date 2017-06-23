Des Moines Symphony announces 24th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops
Music director and conductor Joseph Giunta and the musicians of the Des Moines Symphony are pleased to perform The Des Moines Symphony's 24th annual Yankee Doodle Pops , Iowa's largest single-day concert event. This free, outdoor concert takes place Monday, July 3 2017 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC