Des Moines Symphony announces 24th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops

Music director and conductor Joseph Giunta and the musicians of the Des Moines Symphony are pleased to perform The Des Moines Symphony's 24th annual Yankee Doodle Pops , Iowa's largest single-day concert event. This free, outdoor concert takes place Monday, July 3 2017 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol.

