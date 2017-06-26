Des Moines police hope to shed crossi...

Des Moines police hope to shed crossing guard duties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines City Council is expected to vote Monday on hiring an outside company to manage the school crossing guard program. The Des Moines Register reports that the guards are hired and trained by the Des Moines Police Department through a partnership with Des Moines Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) 22 hr Anonymous 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC