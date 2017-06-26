Des Moines police hope to shed crossing guard duties
The Des Moines City Council is expected to vote Monday on hiring an outside company to manage the school crossing guard program. The Des Moines Register reports that the guards are hired and trained by the Des Moines Police Department through a partnership with Des Moines Public Schools.
