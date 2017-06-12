Des Moines Performing Arts Invested Shows Earn Top Tony Award Honors
The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing announced the 2017 Tony Award winners during a televised ceremony Sunday evening. Des Moines Performing Arts has invested in two winning shows as part of the Independent Presenters Network , a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters and performing arts centers.
