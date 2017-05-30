Des Moines parks again holding 'Yoga ...

Des Moines parks again holding 'Yoga in the Park'

The city's Parks and Recreation and Unity Point Health have again teamed up to offer free weekly yoga sessions at a variety of Des Moines Parks this summer. The hour-long classes are held every Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and will run through Sept.

Des Moines, IA

