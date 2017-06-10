Des Moines Mayor Pledges to Uphold Goals of Paris Climate Agreement
At Senator Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride event, Vice President Mike Pence declared the president's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement was putting cities like Pittsburgh and Des Moines first, but both the mayor of Pittsburgh and now the mayor of Des Moines have signed pledges to uphold goals laid out in the Paris agreement. "We have made a commitment.
