Des Moines Fireworks Sale Lawsuit Moved to Federal Court

A new Iowa law makes it legal to buy fireworks until July 8th, but Des Moines and several other cities have restricted sales to industrial areas. A fireworks distributor is suing Des Moines, saying state law prevents cities from restricting sales.

