Des Moines City Council Working to In...

Des Moines City Council Working to Increase Walker, Biker Accessibility on Downtown Streets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The City of Des Moines has a plan to make downtown streets more accessible and safer for walkers and cyclists. The plan includes changes such as eliminating one-way streets to bring in two-lane traffic, which would reduce the number of driving lanes for cars and add a protected bike lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Fri Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC