Des Moines City Council Continuing Fireworks Discussion

After failing to finalize the Des Moines fireworks ordinance on Friday, council members will reconvene on Monday in hopes of working out the details. During Friday's meeting, council members were in agreement on a proposed ordinance that only allowed fireworks to be sold in two industrial zones throughout the city.

