Des Moines Being Sued Over Fireworks Ordinance
Beginning on Tuesday, Iowans could buy and sell fireworks at pop-up stands across the state; but if you're in Des Moines, you probably won't see any up and running. That's because in its June 5th meeting the city decided to only allow the sale of fireworks in areas zoned as "industrial," rather than commercial.
