Des Moines Arts Festival's Push to Ke...

Des Moines Arts Festival's Push to Keep City Clean

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines Arts Festival is the first festival in the Metro that requires vendors to use bio degradable products, it's a push for zero waste. "The signs educate people as they pass by they are easy to read I was able to figure out which bin to put my waste in," Des Moines resident Sam Pattison said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa Meth Labs on the Rise (Apr '10) 13 hr Anonymous 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,571 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC