Des Moines Arts Festival promises banner year for 20th celebration

The phrase "go where it takes you" holds an entirely new meaning for the 20th celebration of the Des Moines Arts FestivalA which will take place in Western Gateway Park June 23-25. Now just days away, the much anticipated festival dubbed "the best in the world" three consecutive years by the International Festivals & Events Association has packed a weekend full of innovative visual art, music, film and performing and interactive arts that promise to attract, excite and fascinate.

