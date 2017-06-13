Des Moines Arts Festival promises banner year for 20th celebration
The phrase "go where it takes you" holds an entirely new meaning for the 20th celebration of the Des Moines Arts FestivalA which will take place in Western Gateway Park June 23-25. Now just days away, the much anticipated festival dubbed "the best in the world" three consecutive years by the International Festivals & Events Association has packed a weekend full of innovative visual art, music, film and performing and interactive arts that promise to attract, excite and fascinate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|13 hr
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Tue
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC