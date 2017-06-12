Data bike to pinpoint trouble spots on Iowa trails

This May 22, 2017, photo shows a GoPro camera attached to the rear of the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization's "data bike" taking a shot every two seconds. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - This May 22, 2017, photo shows a GoPro camera attached to the rear of the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization's "data bike" taking a shot every two seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.